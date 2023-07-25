Saved Articles

HT Auto
F850GS vs CRF1100L Africa Twin

BMW F850GS vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

In 2023 BMW F850GS or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

F850GS
BMW F850GS
F 850 GS Pro
₹12.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Displacement
853 cc1082.96 cc
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No of Cylinders
22
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedMultiplate Wet Clutch
Gear Box
6-SpeedManual Transmission
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,83,32317,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
12,50,00015,96,500
RTO
1,00,0001,27,720
Insurance
33,32338,761
Accessories Charges
011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,73338,150

