In 2026 BMW F 850 GS or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
F 850 GS vs Nightster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 850 gs
|Nightster
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 12.95 Lakhs
|₹ 13.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.4 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|975 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|89.7 PS PS