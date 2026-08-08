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BMW F 850 GS vs Harley-Davidson Nightster

In 2026 BMW F 850 GS or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
F 850 GS vs Nightster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 850 gs Nightster
BrandBMWHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 12.95 Lakhs₹ 13.39 Lakhs
Mileage24.4 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc975 cc
Power95.17 PS PS89.7 PS PS

Filters
F 850 GS
BMW F 850 GS
Pro
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW F 850 GS Visual Comparison

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Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L11.7 l
Length
2305 mm2250 mm
Wheelbase
1593 mm1545 mm
Height
860 mm-
Kerb Weight
233 kg221 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm705 mm
Width
922 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
360 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph180 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm95 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
853 cc975 cc
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically Operated-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationRevolution™ Max 975T
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Bore
84 mm97 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central WAD spring strut-
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork,43 mm-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, On-board Computer, Dynamic ESACoolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control System
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,36,76114,84,972
Ex-Showroom Price
12,95,00013,39,000
RTO
1,03,6001,07,120
Insurance
38,16138,852
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,88131,917

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