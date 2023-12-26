In 2024 BMW F850GS or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 BMW F850GS or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F850GS Price starts at Rs 12.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price).
BMW offers the F850GS in 3 colours.
The F850GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl.
The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl.
