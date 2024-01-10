Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

BMW F850GS vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S

In 2024 BMW F850GS or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
F850GS
BMW F850GS
F 850 GS Pro
₹12.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Harley Davidson Low Rider S
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S
Low Rider S BS6
₹14.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationMilwaukee-Eight® 114
Displacement
853 cc1868 cc
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm155 Nm
No of Cylinders
2-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically Operated-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,83,32316,34,297
Ex-Showroom Price
12,50,00014,69,000
RTO
1,00,0001,17,520
Insurance
33,32336,760
Accessories Charges
011,017
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,73335,127

