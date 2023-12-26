In 2024 BMW F850GS or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 BMW F850GS or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F850GS Price starts at Rs 12.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price).
On the other hand, Harley Davidson Iron 883 engine makes power & torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm @ 4750 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the F850GS in 3 colours.
Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Iron 883 in 3 colours.
The F850GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl.
The Harley Davidson Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl.
