In 2026 BMW F 850 GS or Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). F 850 GS engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
F 850 GS vs Fat Boy [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 850 gs
|Fat boy [2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 12.95 Lakhs
|₹ 25.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.4 kmpl
|18.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|95.1 PS PS