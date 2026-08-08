In 2026 BMW F 850 GS or Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Price starts at Rs. 21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Fat Bob 114 engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob 114 in 3 colours. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Fat Bob 114 mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
F 850 GS vs Fat Bob 114 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 850 gs
|Fat bob 114
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 12.95 Lakhs
|₹ 21.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.4 kmpl
|18.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|93.8 PS PS