In 2024 BMW F850GS or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2024 BMW F850GS or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F850GS Price starts at Rs 12.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, XDiavel engine makes power & torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the F850GS in 3 colours.
Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours.
The F850GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl.
The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less