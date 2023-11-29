In 2024 BMW F850GS or Ducati Scrambler 1100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 BMW F850GS or Ducati Scrambler 1100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F850GS Price starts at Rs 12.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Scrambler 1100 engine makes power & torque 85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm & 88 Nm @ 4750 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the F850GS in 3 colours.
Ducati offers the Scrambler 1100 in 3 colours.
The F850GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl.
The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
