In 2026 BMW F 850 GS or Ducati Multistrada V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada V4 engine makes power & torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl.
F 850 GS vs Multistrada V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 850 gs
|Multistrada v4
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 12.95 Lakhs
|₹ 24.56 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.4 kmpl
|15.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|1158 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|169.9 PS PS