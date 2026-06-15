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HomeCompare BikesF 850 GS vs Multistrada V4

BMW F 850 GS vs Ducati Multistrada V4

In 2026 BMW F 850 GS or Ducati Multistrada V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada V4 engine makes power & torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl.
F 850 GS vs Multistrada V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 850 gs Multistrada v4
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 12.95 Lakhs₹ 24.56 Lakhs
Mileage24.4 kmpl15.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc1158 cc
Power95.17 PS PS169.9 PS PS

Filters
F 850 GS
BMW F 850 GS
Pro
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹24.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW F 850 GS Visual Comparison

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Seat View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L22 L
Length
2305 mm2301 mm
Wheelbase
1593 mm1567 mm
Height
860 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
233 kg240 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm840 mm
Width
922 mm1020 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120/70-19 Rear :-170/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
360 km330 km
Max Speed
200 kmph180 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm125 Nm @ 8750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
853 cc1158 cc
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedMultiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationV4 Granturismo, V4 - 90 Degree, 4 valves per cylinder, counterrotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Bore
84 mm83 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central WAD spring strutFully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, aluminium doublesided swingarm
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork,43 mm50 mm fully adjustable usd fork
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
DigitalYes, Digital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, On-board Computer, Dynamic ESADucati Wheelie Control, Vehicle Hold Control, Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) control system with Autoleveling function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,36,76127,09,191
Ex-Showroom Price
12,95,00024,56,300
RTO
1,03,6001,96,504
Insurance
38,16156,387
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,88158,231

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