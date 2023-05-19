In 2024 BMW F850GS or Ducati Monster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2024 BMW F850GS or Ducati Monster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F850GS Price starts at Rs 12.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Monster engine makes power & torque 111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F850GS in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Monster in 1 colour. The F850GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Monster mileage is around 19 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less