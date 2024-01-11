In 2024 BMW F850GS or BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BMW F850GS or BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F850GS Price starts at Rs 12.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, F 900 R [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F850GS in 3 colours. BMW offers the F 900 R [2020-2023] in 1 colour. The F850GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The F 900 R [2020-2023] mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less