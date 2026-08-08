In 2026 BMW F 850 GS or BMW C 400 GT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, C 400 GT engine makes power & torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl.
F 850 GS vs C 400 GT Comparison