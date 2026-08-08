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HomeCompare BikesF 850 GS vs C 400 GT

BMW F 850 GS vs BMW C 400 GT

In 2026 BMW F 850 GS or BMW C 400 GT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, C 400 GT engine makes power & torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl.
F 850 GS vs C 400 GT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 850 gs C 400 gt
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 12.95 Lakhs₹ 11.5 Lakhs
Mileage24.4 kmpl28 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc350 cc
Power95.17 PS PS33.99 PS PS

Filters
F 850 GS
BMW F 850 GS
Pro
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
C 400 GT
BMW C 400 GT
STD
₹11.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW F 850 GS Visual Comparison

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Model Name View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12.8 L
Length
2305 mm-
Wheelbase
1593 mm-
Height
860 mm-
Kerb Weight
233 kg219 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm765 mm
Width
922 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-381 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120/70-15, Rear :-150/70-14
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAluminum Cast Wheels
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
360 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph129 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm33.99 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm35 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
853 cc350 cc
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedAutomatic Centrifugal
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationWater Cooled, Single Cylinder, Four Stroke Engine Featuring Four Valves Per Cylinder, Overhead Camshaft With Rocker And Wet-Sump Lubrication
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6-SpeedCVT
Bore
84 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central WAD spring strutPre-Load Adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork,43 mmTelescopic Forks
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, On-board Computer, Dynamic ESADynamic Brake Control, Ride-By-Wire, Engine Drag Torque Control, Automatic Stability Control, ABS Pro
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,36,76112,81,229
Ex-Showroom Price
12,95,00011,50,000
RTO
1,03,6001,00,000
Insurance
38,16131,229
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,88127,538

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