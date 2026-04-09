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BMW C 400 GT vs Triumph Tiger 900

In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Tiger 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C 400 gt Tiger 900
BrandBMWTriumph
Price₹ 11.5 Lakhs₹ 14.4 Lakhs
Mileage28 kmpl21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity350 cc888 cc
Power33.99 PS PS108 PS PS

Filters
C 400 GT
BMW C 400 GT
STD
₹11.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹14.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW C 400 GT Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L20 L
Kerb Weight
219 kg219 kg
Additional Storage
37.6 L-
Saddle Height
765 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-381 mm,Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-15, Rear :-150/70-14Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Aluminum Cast WheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
129 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 7500 rpm108 PS @ 9500 rpm
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 5750 rpm90 Nm @ 6850 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
350 cc888 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water Cooled, Single Cylinder, Four Stroke Engine Featuring Four Valves Per Cylinder, Overhead Camshaft With Rocker And Wet-Sump LubricationLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Automatic CentrifugalWet, multi-plate, slip and assist
No Of Cylinders
13
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
CVT6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksMarzocchi 45mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travel
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load AdjustableMarzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 170mm wheel travel
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
37.6 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Dynamic Brake Control, Ride-By-Wire, Engine Drag Torque Control, Automatic Stability Control, ABS Pro-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
10.25 Inch TFT Display7 Inch, TFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,81,22915,95,637
Ex-Showroom Price
11,50,00014,40,000
RTO
1,00,0001,15,200
Insurance
31,22940,437
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,53834,296

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