In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Tiger 900 Comparison