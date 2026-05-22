hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesC 400 GT vs Street Triple

BMW C 400 GT vs Triumph Street Triple

In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Street Triple Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C 400 gt Street triple
BrandBMWTriumph
Price₹ 11.5 Lakhs₹ 10.86 Lakhs
Mileage28 kmpl19.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity350 cc765 cc
Power33.99 PS PS120-130 PS PS

Filters
C 400 GT
BMW C 400 GT
STD
₹11.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

BMW C 400 GT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L15 L
Kerb Weight
219 kg189 kg
Additional Storage
37.6 L-
Saddle Height
765 mm826 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-381 mm,Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-15, Rear :-150/70-14Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Aluminum Cast Wheels-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
129 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 7500 rpm120 PS @ 11500 rpm
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 5750 rpm80 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
350 cc765 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water Cooled, Single Cylinder, Four Stroke Engine Featuring Four Valves Per Cylinder, Overhead Camshaft With Rocker And Wet-Sump LubricationLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Automatic CentrifugalWet, multi-plate, slip
No Of Cylinders
13
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
CVT6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksShowa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks - Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load AdjustableShowa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travel
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
37.6 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Dynamic Brake Control, Ride-By-Wire, Engine Drag Torque Control, Automatic Stability Control, ABS ProRake - 23.7 Degree, Trail - 97.8 mm, Swingarm - Twin-sided
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
10.25 Inch TFT DisplayTFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,81,22912,08,090
Ex-Showroom Price
11,50,00010,86,300
RTO
1,00,00086,904
Insurance
31,22934,886
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,53825,966

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Triumph Street Triple 765 RX has been launched in India as a limited-run track-focused variant of the standard RS
Limited-run Triumph Street Triple 765 RX launched in India, prices start at 13.91 lakh
22 May 2026
Triumph’s new Street Triple RX and Moto2 edition bring race-focused, exclusive styling to the 765 platform.
2026 Triumph Street Triple 765 RX and Moto2 editions unveiled
20 Nov 2025
The BMW C 400 GT and G 310 RR are the brand's smallest displacement offerings
BMW G 310 RR & C 400 GT get more affordable by up to 92,000 after GST cuts
16 Sept 2025
The 2025 BMW C 400 GT gets an updated 350 cc engine which is now Euro 5+ compliant
BMW C 400 GT costs 25,000 more now. Here's what is new on the maxi-scooter
8 Mar 2025
Triumph Street Triple RX uses the same engine as the Street Triple RS.
Triumph Street Triple RX pre-bookings open
17 Feb 2026
The all-new BMW C 400 GT gets a kerb weight of 214 kg.
BMW Motorrad launches 2025 C 400 GT scooter at 11.50 lakh in India
8 Mar 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022
German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
BMW aims record sales in India in 2025 with iX1 LWB, says Vikram Pawah
21 Jan 2025
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers