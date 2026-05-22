In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Street Triple Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C 400 gt
|Street triple
|Brand
|BMW
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.5 Lakhs
|₹ 10.86 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28 kmpl
|19.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|765 cc
|Power
|33.99 PS PS
|120-130 PS PS