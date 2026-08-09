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HomeCompare BikesC 400 GT vs Scrambler 900

BMW C 400 GT vs Triumph Scrambler 900

In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C 400 gt Scrambler 900
BrandBMWTriumph
Price₹ 11.5 Lakhs₹ 10.25 Lakhs
Mileage28 kmpl23.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity350 cc900 cc
Power33.99 PS PS65 PS PS

Filters
C 400 GT
BMW C 400 GT
STD
₹11.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler 900
Triumph Scrambler 900
STD
₹10.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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BMW C 400 GT Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L12 L
Kerb Weight
219 kg223 kg
Additional Storage
37.6 L-
Saddle Height
765 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-381 mm,Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-15, Rear :-150/70-14Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminum Cast WheelsSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
129 kmph175 kmph
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 7500 rpm65 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 5750 rpm80 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
350 cc900 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water Cooled, Single Cylinder, Four Stroke Engine Featuring Four Valves Per Cylinder, Overhead Camshaft With Rocker And Wet-Sump LubricationLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Automatic CentrifugalWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks41mm forks with cartridge damping. 120mm travel
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load AdjustableTwin shocks with adjustable preload. 120mm rear wheel travel
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
37.6 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Dynamic Brake Control, Ride-By-Wire, Engine Drag Torque Control, Automatic Stability Control, ABS Pro-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
10.25 Inch TFT DisplayYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,81,22911,40,595
Ex-Showroom Price
11,50,00010,24,700
RTO
1,00,00081,976
Insurance
31,22933,919
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,53824,515

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