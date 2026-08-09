In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C 400 gt
|Scrambler 900
|Brand
|BMW
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.5 Lakhs
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28 kmpl
|23.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|33.99 PS PS
|65 PS PS