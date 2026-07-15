In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C 400 gt
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.5 Lakhs
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|33.99 PS PS
|100 PS PS