In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Bonneville Speedmaster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C 400 gt
|Bonneville speedmaster
|Brand
|BMW
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.5 Lakhs
|₹ 12.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28 kmpl
|22.22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|33.99 PS PS
|78 PS PS