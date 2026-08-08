In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs V-Strom 650XT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C 400 gt
|V-strom 650xt
|Brand
|BMW
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11.5 Lakhs
|₹ 8.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28 kmpl
|25.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|645 cc
|Power
|33.99 PS PS
|69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS