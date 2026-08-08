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HomeCompare BikesC 400 GT vs V-Strom 650XT

BMW C 400 GT vs Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs V-Strom 650XT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C 400 gt V-strom 650xt
BrandBMWSuzuki
Price₹ 11.5 Lakhs₹ 8.83 Lakhs
Mileage28 kmpl25.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity350 cc645 cc
Power33.99 PS PS69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS

Filters
C 400 GT
BMW C 400 GT
STD
₹11.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
STD
₹8.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW C 400 GT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Windshield View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L20 L
Kerb Weight
219 kg216 kg
Additional Storage
37.6 L-
Saddle Height
765 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-381 mm,Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-15, Rear :-150/70-14Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Aluminum Cast WheelsSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
129 kmph
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 5750 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
350 cc645 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Water Cooled, Single Cylinder, Four Stroke Engine Featuring Four Valves Per Cylinder, Overhead Camshaft With Rocker And Wet-Sump Lubrication4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90° V-twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
CVT6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load AdjustableLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
37.6 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Dynamic Brake Control, Ride-By-Wire, Engine Drag Torque Control, Automatic Stability Control, ABS Pro-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
10.25 Inch TFT DisplayYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,81,2299,83,591
Ex-Showroom Price
11,50,0008,85,180
RTO
1,00,00070,814
Insurance
31,22927,597
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,53821,141

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