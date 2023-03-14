In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Versys 1000 engine makes power & torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Versys 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C 400 gt
|Versys 1000
|Brand
|BMW
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 11.5 Lakhs
|₹ 10.89 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28 kmpl
|10.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|1043 cc
|Power
|33.99 PS PS
|120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS