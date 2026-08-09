In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs KLX 450R Comparison