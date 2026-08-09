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HomeCompare BikesC 400 GT vs KLX 450R

BMW C 400 GT vs Kawasaki KLX 450R

In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs KLX 450R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C 400 gt Klx 450r
BrandBMWKawasaki
Price₹ 11.5 Lakhs₹ 8.99 Lakhs
Mileage28 kmpl23.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity350 cc449 cc
Power33.99 PS PS-

Filters
C 400 GT
BMW C 400 GT
STD
₹11.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
STD
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW C 400 GT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L8 L
Kerb Weight
219 kg126 kg
Additional Storage
37.6 L-
Saddle Height
765 mm935 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-381 mm,Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-15, Rear :-150/70-14Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/90-18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminum Cast WheelsSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
129 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 5750 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
350 cc449 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water Cooled, Single Cylinder, Four Stroke Engine Featuring Four Valves Per Cylinder, Overhead Camshaft With Rocker And Wet-Sump LubricationSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Automatic CentrifugalWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
CVT5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks48 mm inverted AOS type telescopic fork with 22-way compression and 18-way rebound damping
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load AdjustableUni-Trak with 22-way low-speed, 2 turns or more high speed compression damping, 22 way rebound damping and adjustable spring preload
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
37.6 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Dynamic Brake Control, Ride-By-Wire, Engine Drag Torque Control, Automatic Stability Control, ABS Pro-
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
10.25 Inch TFT Display-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHelogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,81,22910,02,866
Ex-Showroom Price
11,50,0008,99,000
RTO
1,00,00071,920
Insurance
31,22931,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,53821,555

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