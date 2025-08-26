In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C 400 gt
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 11.5 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|33.99 PS PS
|127.8 PS PS