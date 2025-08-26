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HomeCompare BikesC 400 GT vs Scout [2022-2025]

BMW C 400 GT vs Indian Scout [2022-2025]

In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C 400 gt Scout [2022-2025]
BrandBMWIndian
Price₹ 11.5 Lakhs₹ 17.83 Lakhs
Mileage28 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity350 cc1133 cc
Power33.99 PS PS127.8 PS PS

Filters
C 400 GT
BMW C 400 GT
STD
₹11.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW C 400 GT Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L12.5 L
Kerb Weight
219 kg256 Kg
Additional Storage
37.6 L-
Saddle Height
765 mm649 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-381 mm,Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-15, Rear :-150/70-14Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminum Cast WheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
129 kmph159 kmph
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 7500 rpm127.8 PS
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 5750 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
350 cc1133 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water Cooled, Single Cylinder, Four Stroke Engine Featuring Four Valves Per Cylinder, Overhead Camshaft With Rocker And Wet-Sump LubricationLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Automatic CentrifugalWet, Multi-Plate
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
CVT6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic Fork/120 mm
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load AdjustableDual Shocks/76 mm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
37.6 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Dynamic Brake Control, Ride-By-Wire, Engine Drag Torque Control, Automatic Stability Control, ABS ProExhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine Temp
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
10.25 Inch TFT Display-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,81,22919,84,789
Ex-Showroom Price
11,50,00017,82,618
RTO
1,00,0001,60,436
Insurance
31,22941,735
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,53842,660

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