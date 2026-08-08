hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesC 400 GT vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

BMW C 400 GT vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C 400 gt Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
BrandBMWHonda
Price₹ 11.5 Lakhs₹ 15.96 Lakhs
Mileage28 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity350 cc1082.96 cc
Power33.99 PS PS99.2 PS PS

Filters
C 400 GT
BMW C 400 GT
STD
₹11.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

BMW C 400 GT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L24.5 L
Kerb Weight
219 kg239 kg
Additional Storage
37.6 L-
Saddle Height
765 mm810-830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-381 mm,Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-15, Rear :-150/70-14Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Aluminum Cast WheelsSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
129 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 7500 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 5750 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
350 cc1082.96 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water Cooled, Single Cylinder, Four Stroke Engine Featuring Four Valves Per Cylinder, Overhead Camshaft With Rocker And Wet-Sump LubricationLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Automatic CentrifugalMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
CVTManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load AdjustablePro-Link
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
37.6 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Dynamic Brake Control, Ride-By-Wire, Engine Drag Torque Control, Automatic Stability Control, ABS ProHonda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust System
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
10.25 Inch TFT Display6.5 inch TFT Touch screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,81,22917,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
11,50,00015,96,500
RTO
1,00,0001,27,720
Insurance
31,22938,761
Accessories Charges
011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,53838,150

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The BMW C 400 GT and G 310 RR are the brand's smallest displacement offerings
BMW G 310 RR & C 400 GT get more affordable by up to 92,000 after GST cuts
16 Sept 2025
The recall involves the harness wire that is connected to the left handle switchgear.
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin recalled in India for wiring issue
17 Sept 2025
The 2025 BMW C 400 GT gets an updated 350 cc engine which is now Euro 5+ compliant
BMW C 400 GT costs 25,000 more now. Here's what is new on the maxi-scooter
8 Mar 2025
The new NT1100 by Honda will be made available in both DCT as well as manual versions.
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin-based NT1100 revealed: Key highlights
22 Oct 2021
The all-new BMW C 400 GT gets a kerb weight of 214 kg.
BMW Motorrad launches 2025 C 400 GT scooter at 11.50 lakh in India
8 Mar 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
BMW aims record sales in India in 2025 with iX1 LWB, says Vikram Pawah
21 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers