In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C 400 gt
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 11.5 Lakhs
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Power
|33.99 PS PS
|99.2 PS PS