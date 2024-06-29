HT Auto
BMW C 400 GT vs Harley-Davidson Nightster

In 2024 BMW C 400 GT or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Nightster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C 400 gt Nightster
BrandBMWHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 11.25 Lakhs₹ 12.24 Lakhs
Mileage28.6 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity350 cc975 cc
Power34 PS PS89.7 PS PS

C 400 GT
BMW C 400 GT
STD
₹11.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹12.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
34 PS @ 7500 rpm89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
69.6 mm66 mm
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 5750 rpm95 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
350 cc975 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine featuring four valves per cylinder, overhead camshaft with rocker and wet-sump lubricationRevolution? Max 975T
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Centrifugal dry clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
CVT6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
80 mm97 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-381 mm,Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 R15 Rear :-150/70 R14Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
12.8 l11.7 l
Length
2210 mm2250 mm
Wheelbase
1565 mm1545 mm
Kerb Weight
214 kg221 kg
Height
1437 mm-
Saddle Height
775 mm705 mm
Width
835 mm-
Chassis
Steel tube construction with aluminum die cast unit-
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork with 35 mm diameter-
Rear Suspension
Double Aluminum swingarm, Double spring struts, adjustable preload-
Features
Riding Modes
UrbanYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
BMW Motorrad ABS, Stainless steel exhaust system, Keyless Ride, Flexcase, Self calibrating ASC, Centre stand, Ride by Wire, Inner Leg Curve -1762 mm, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobiliser, Comfort Turn Indicator, On-board Computer, Device Pairing, Multi ControllerCoolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control System
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFTYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 9 Ah, maintenance-free-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,50,49313,58,967
Ex-Showroom Price
11,25,00012,24,000
RTO
90,00097,920
Insurance
35,49337,047
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,87729,209

