In 2024 BMW C 400 GT or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Nightster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C 400 gt
|Nightster
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 11.25 Lakhs
|₹ 12.24 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28.6 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|975 cc
|Power
|34 PS PS
|89.7 PS PS