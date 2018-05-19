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BMW C 400 GT vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail

In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Harley Davidson Softail Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C 400 gt Harley davidson softail
BrandBMWHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 11.5 Lakhs₹ 15.25 Lakhs
Mileage28 kmpl15.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity350 cc1746 cc
Power33.99 PS PS-

Filters
C 400 GT
BMW C 400 GT
STD
₹11.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Harley Davidson Softail
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail
Softail STD
₹15.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW C 400 GT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L13.2 L
Kerb Weight
219 kg297 kg
Additional Storage
37.6 L-
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-381 mm,Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-15, Rear :-150/70-14Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/80-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminum Cast WheelsSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
129 kmph
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 5750 rpm144 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
350 cc1746 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Water Cooled, Single Cylinder, Four Stroke Engine Featuring Four Valves Per Cylinder, Overhead Camshaft With Rocker And Wet-Sump LubricationMilwaukee-Eight™ 107
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
CVT6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks-
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load Adjustable-
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
37.6 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Dynamic Brake Control, Ride-By-Wire, Engine Drag Torque Control, Automatic Stability Control, ABS Pro-
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
10.25 Inch TFT DisplayYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,81,22916,99,889
Ex-Showroom Price
11,50,00015,25,000
RTO
1,00,0001,22,000
Insurance
31,22937,639
Accessories Charges
015,250
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,53836,537

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