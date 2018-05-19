In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Harley Davidson Softail Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C 400 gt
|Harley davidson softail
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 11.5 Lakhs
|₹ 15.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28 kmpl
|15.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|1746 cc
|Power
|33.99 PS PS
|-