In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Harley-Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Low Rider S engine makes power & torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Low Rider S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C 400 gt
|Low rider s
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 11.5 Lakhs
|₹ 14.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28 kmpl
|18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|33.99 PS PS
|93 PS @ 5020 rpm