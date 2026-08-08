In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Harley-Davidson Forty Eight choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs. 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Forty Eight in 3 colours. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Forty Eight Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C 400 gt
|Forty eight
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 11.5 Lakhs
|₹ 10.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28 kmpl
|20.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|1202 cc
|Power
|33.99 PS PS
|-