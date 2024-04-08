In 2024 BMW C 400 GT or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 35 Nm.
On the other hand, SuperSport 950 engine makes power & torque 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Ducati offers the SuperSport 950 in 1 colour.
The C 400 GT mileage is around 28.6 kmpl.
The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17.9 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs SuperSport 950 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C 400 gt
|Supersport 950
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 11.25 Lakhs
|₹ 13.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28.6 kmpl
|17.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|34 PS PS
|110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm