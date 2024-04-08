HT Auto
BMW C 400 GT vs Ducati SuperSport 950

In 2024 BMW C 400 GT or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

C 400 GT vs SuperSport 950 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C 400 gt Supersport 950
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 11.25 Lakhs₹ 13.49 Lakhs
Mileage28.6 kmpl17.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity350 cc937 cc
Power34 PS PS110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm

C 400 GT
BMW C 400 GT
STD
₹11.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
34 PS @ 7500 rpm110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
69.6 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 5750 rpm93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
350 cc937 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine featuring four valves per cylinder, overhead camshaft with rocker and wet-sump lubricationTestastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Centrifugal dry clutchSlipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
CVT6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
80 mm94 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,50,49315,81,643
Ex-Showroom Price
11,25,00014,31,000
RTO
90,0001,14,480
Insurance
35,49336,163
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,87733,995

