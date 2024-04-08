In 2024 BMW C 400 GT or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BMW C 400 GT or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, SuperSport 950 engine makes power & torque 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the SuperSport 950 in 1 colour. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17.9 kmpl. C 400 GT vs SuperSport 950 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS C 400 gt Supersport 950 Brand BMW Ducati Price ₹ 11.25 Lakhs ₹ 13.49 Lakhs Mileage 28.6 kmpl 17.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 350 cc 937 cc Power 34 PS PS 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm