In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Ducati Scrambler 1100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs. 13.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1100 engine makes power & torque 85.65 PS PS & 88 Nm respectively. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Scrambler 1100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C 400 gt
|Scrambler 1100
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 11.5 Lakhs
|₹ 13.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|1079 cc
|Power
|33.99 PS PS
|85.65 PS PS