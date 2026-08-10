In 2026 BMW C 400 GT or Ducati Monster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). C 400 GT engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Monster engine makes power & torque 110.94 PS PS & 91.1 Nm respectively. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
C 400 GT vs Monster Comparison