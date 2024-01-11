In 2024 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW 2021 S 1000 R Price starts at Rs 17.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). 2021 S 1000 R engine makes power and torque 165 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm & 110 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the 2021 S 1000 R in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The 2021 S 1000 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less