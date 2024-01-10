Saved Articles

BMW 2021 S 1000 R vs Suzuki Katana

In 2024 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

2021 S 1000 R
BMW 2021 S 1000 R
2021 S 1000 R STD
₹17.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Katana
Suzuki Katana
Katana STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
165 PS @ 11000 rpm-
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Stroke
49.7 mm59 mm
Max Torque
114 Nm @ 9250 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5 : 112.2 : 1
Displacement
999 cc999 cc
Clutch
Anti-hopping Clutch-
Engine Type
Water/Oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke In-line Engine, Four Valves per Cylinder, Two Overhead CamshaftsFour-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
80 mm73.4 mm
No of Cylinders
44
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,92,89715,09,077
Ex-Showroom Price
17,90,00013,61,000
RTO
1,43,2001,08,880
Insurance
41,79739,197
Accessories Charges
17,9000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,83532,435

