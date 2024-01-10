In 2024 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis In 2024 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW 2021 S 1000 R Price starts at Rs 17.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 2021 S 1000 R engine makes power and torque 165 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm. On the other hand, V85 TT engine makes power & torque 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the 2021 S 1000 R in 4 colours. The 2021 S 1000 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less