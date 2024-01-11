In 2024 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW 2021 S 1000 R Price starts at Rs 17.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 RS Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 2021 S 1000 R engine makes power and torque 165 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm. On the other hand, Z900 RS engine makes power & torque 109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm & 98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the 2021 S 1000 R in 4 colours. The 2021 S 1000 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Z900 RS mileage is around 15 to 17.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less