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HomeCompare BikesS 1000 R [2021-2025] vs Scout Rogue

BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] vs Indian Scout Rogue

In 2026 BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 R [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, Scout Rogue engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 R [2021-2025] in 4 colours. The S 1000 R [2021-2025] mileage is around 16.12 kmpl. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl.
S 1000 R [2021-2025] vs Scout Rogue Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S 1000 r [2021-2025] Scout rogue
BrandBMWIndian
Price₹ 19 Lakhs₹ 17.28 Lakhs
Mileage16.12 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1133 cc
Power165 PS PS95.1 PS PS

Filters
S 1000 R [2021-2025]
BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025]
2021 S 1000 R STD
₹19 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scout Rogue
Indian Scout Rogue
Black Metallic
₹17.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L12.5 L
Length
2090 mm2274 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1576 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg250 kg
Height
1115 mm1181 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm649 mm
Width
812 mm995 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17,Rear :- 190/55 ZR 17Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm298 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
264 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Max Power
165 PS @ 11000 rpm95.1 PS
Stroke
49.7 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
114 Nm @ 9250 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
999 cc1133 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Water/Oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke In-line Engine, Four Valves per Cylinder, Two Overhead CamshaftsLiquid Cooled V-Twin (60 degrees)
Clutch
Anti-hopping ClutchWet, Multi-Plate
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm99 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Aluminium underbeam swinging arm, Full-Floater Pro, central shock absorber, adjustable rebound and compression damping and adjustable spring preload-
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, spring preload and adjustable rebound and compression stage-
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Dynamic-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobiliser, Drop Sensor, On-board Computer, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Detachable License Plate Holder, Hill Start Control, Race ABS (Partly-integral), ABS Linked With Riding Modes, Passenger Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, Engine Temp
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Coloured TFT Screen-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,99,65619,24,707
Ex-Showroom Price
19,00,00017,28,077
RTO
1,52,0001,55,527
Insurance
47,65641,103
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,12941,369

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