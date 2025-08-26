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HomeCompare BikesS 1000 R [2021-2025] vs Scout [2022-2025]

BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] vs Indian Scout [2022-2025]

In 2026 BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 R [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 R [2021-2025] in 4 colours. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The S 1000 R [2021-2025] mileage is around 16.12 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
S 1000 R [2021-2025] vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S 1000 r [2021-2025] Scout [2022-2025]
BrandBMWIndian
Price₹ 19 Lakhs₹ 17.83 Lakhs
Mileage16.12 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1133 cc
Power165 PS PS127.8 PS PS

Filters
S 1000 R [2021-2025]
BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025]
2021 S 1000 R STD
₹19 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
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Engine View
Cooling System View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
Left View
Right View
Front Break View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L12.5 L
Length
2090 mm2324 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1575 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg256 Kg
Height
1115 mm1068 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm649 mm
Width
812 mm916 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17,Rear :- 190/55 ZR 17Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm298 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
264 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph159 kmph
Max Power
165 PS @ 11000 rpm127.8 PS
Stroke
49.7 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
114 Nm @ 9250 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
999 cc1133 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water/Oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke In-line Engine, Four Valves per Cylinder, Two Overhead CamshaftsLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Anti-hopping ClutchWet, Multi-Plate
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm99 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Aluminium underbeam swinging arm, Full-Floater Pro, central shock absorber, adjustable rebound and compression damping and adjustable spring preloadDual Shocks/76 mm
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, spring preload and adjustable rebound and compression stageTelescopic Fork/120 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Dynamic-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobiliser, Drop Sensor, On-board Computer, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Detachable License Plate Holder, Hill Start Control, Race ABS (Partly-integral), ABS Linked With Riding Modes, Passenger Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine Temp
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Coloured TFT Screen-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,99,65619,84,789
Ex-Showroom Price
19,00,00017,82,618
RTO
1,52,0001,60,436
Insurance
47,65641,735
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,12942,660

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