In 2026 BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 R [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 R [2021-2025] in 4 colours. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The S 1000 R [2021-2025] mileage is around 16.12 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
S 1000 R [2021-2025] vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S 1000 r [2021-2025]
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 19 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.12 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|165 PS PS
|127.8 PS PS