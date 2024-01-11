In 2024 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the
In 2024 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW 2021 S 1000 R Price starts at Rs 17.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 21.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
2021 S 1000 R engine makes power and torque 165 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm.
BMW offers the 2021 S 1000 R in 4 colours.
Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours.
The 2021 S 1000 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
