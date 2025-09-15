In 2026 BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 R [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 R [2021-2025] in 4 colours. The S 1000 R [2021-2025] mileage is around 16.12 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
S 1000 R [2021-2025] vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S 1000 r [2021-2025]
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 19 Lakhs
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.12 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Power
|165 PS PS
|99.2 PS PS