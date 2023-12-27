In 2023 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis In 2023 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW 2021 S 1000 R Price starts at Rs 17.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 2021 S 1000 R engine makes power and torque 165 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the 2021 S 1000 R in 4 colours. Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours. The 2021 S 1000 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less