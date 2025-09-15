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HomeCompare BikesS 1000 R [2021-2025] vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

In 2026 BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 R [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 R [2021-2025] in 4 colours. The S 1000 R [2021-2025] mileage is around 16.12 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
S 1000 R [2021-2025] vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S 1000 r [2021-2025] Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
BrandBMWHonda
Price₹ 19 Lakhs₹ 15.96 Lakhs
Mileage16.12 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1082.96 cc
Power165 PS PS99.2 PS PS

Filters
S 1000 R [2021-2025]
BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025]
2021 S 1000 R STD
₹19 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L24.5 L
Length
2090 mm2307 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1558 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg239 kg
Height
1115 mm1523 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm810-830 mm
Width
812 mm963 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17,Rear :- 190/55 ZR 17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm256 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
264 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
165 PS @ 11000 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
114 Nm @ 9250 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
999 cc1082.96 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water/Oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke In-line Engine, Four Valves per Cylinder, Two Overhead CamshaftsLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Anti-hopping ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm92 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Aluminium underbeam swinging arm, Full-Floater Pro, central shock absorber, adjustable rebound and compression damping and adjustable spring preloadPro-Link
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, spring preload and adjustable rebound and compression stageTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,DynamicOff-Road,Touring,Urban,Yes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobiliser, Drop Sensor, On-board Computer, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Detachable License Plate Holder, Hill Start Control, Race ABS (Partly-integral), ABS Linked With Riding Modes, Passenger Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Coloured TFT Screen6.5 inch TFT Touch screen
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,99,65617,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
19,00,00015,96,500
RTO
1,52,0001,27,720
Insurance
47,65638,761
Accessories Charges
011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,12938,150

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