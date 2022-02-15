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BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] vs Harley-Davidson Sportster S

In 2026 BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 R [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 R [2021-2025] in 4 colours. The S 1000 R [2021-2025] mileage is around 16.12 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
S 1000 R [2021-2025] vs Sportster S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S 1000 r [2021-2025] Sportster s
BrandBMWHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 19 Lakhs₹ 18.05 Lakhs
Mileage16.12 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1252 cc
Power165 PS PS122.3 PS PS

Filters
S 1000 R [2021-2025]
BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025]
2021 S 1000 R STD
₹19 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
STD
₹16.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L11.8 L
Length
2090 mm2270 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg228 kg
Height
1115 mm-
Saddle Height
830 mm765 mm
Width
812 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17,Rear :- 190/55 ZR 17Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
264 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
165 PS @ 11000 rpm122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm72.3 mm
Max Torque
114 Nm @ 9250 rpm125 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
999 cc1252
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water/Oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke In-line Engine, Four Valves per Cylinder, Two Overhead CamshaftsRevolution Max 1250T
Clutch
Anti-hopping Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm105 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Aluminium underbeam swinging arm, Full-Floater Pro, central shock absorber, adjustable rebound and compression damping and adjustable spring preload-
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, spring preload and adjustable rebound and compression stage-
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,DynamicYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobiliser, Drop Sensor, On-board Computer, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Detachable License Plate Holder, Hill Start Control, Race ABS (Partly-integral), ABS Linked With Riding Modes, Passenger ENHANCED LIFT MITIGATION, WHEEL LIFT MITIGATION, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Coloured TFT Screen4 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,99,65618,24,637
Ex-Showroom Price
19,00,00016,49,000
RTO
1,52,0001,31,920
Insurance
47,65643,717
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,12939,218

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