In 2024 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW 2021 S 1000 R Price starts at Rs 17.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Price starts at Rs 18.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 2021 S 1000 R engine makes power and torque 165 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm. On the other hand, Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 144 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the 2021 S 1000 R in 4 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 in 4 colours. The 2021 S 1000 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.