In 2024 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or Harley-Davidson Fat Bob choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW 2021 S 1000 R Price starts at Rs 17.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Price starts at Rs 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
2021 S 1000 R engine makes power and torque 165 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm.
On the other hand, Fat Bob engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm PS & 155 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the 2021 S 1000 R in 4 colours.
Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob in 3 colours.
The 2021 S 1000 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
The Fat Bob mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
