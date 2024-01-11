In 2024 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or Ducati Multistrada V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or Ducati Multistrada V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW 2021 S 1000 R Price starts at Rs 17.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs 18.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 2021 S 1000 R engine makes power and torque 165 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm. On the other hand, Multistrada V4 engine makes power & torque 169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm & 125 Nm @ 8750 rpm respectively. BMW offers the 2021 S 1000 R in 4 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The 2021 S 1000 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less