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HomeCompare BikesS 1000 R [2021-2025] vs Multistrada V2

BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] vs Ducati Multistrada V2

In 2026 BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] or Ducati Multistrada V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 R [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada V2 engine makes power & torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 R [2021-2025] in 4 colours. The S 1000 R [2021-2025] mileage is around 16.12 kmpl. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl.
S 1000 R [2021-2025] vs Multistrada V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S 1000 r [2021-2025] Multistrada v2
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 19 Lakhs₹ 18.88 Lakhs
Mileage16.12 kmpl16.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc890 cc
Power165 PS PS115.56 PS

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S 1000 R [2021-2025]
BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025]
2021 S 1000 R STD
₹19 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Multistrada V2
Ducati Multistrada V2
STD 2025
₹18.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L19 L
Length
2090 mm-
Wheelbase
1450 mm1572.5 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg199 kg
Height
1115 mm-
Saddle Height
830 mm830 mm
Width
812 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17,Rear :- 190/55 ZR 17Front :-120/70 ZR19, Rear :-170/60 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm265 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
264 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph182 kmph
Max Power
165 PS @ 11000 rpm115.56 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm61.5 mm
Max Torque
114 Nm @ 9250 rpm92 Nm @ 8250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
999 cc890 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Water/Oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke In-line Engine, Four Valves per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts90 Degree V2, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Intake Variable Valves Timing System, Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Anti-hopping ClutchHydraulically Controlled Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm96 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Aluminium underbeam swinging arm, Full-Floater Pro, central shock absorber, adjustable rebound and compression damping and adjustable spring preloadFully Adjustable Monoshock, Remote Spring Preload Adjustment, Aluminium Double-sided Swingarm, Travel - 170 mm
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, spring preload and adjustable rebound and compression stage45 mm Fully Adjustable Mechanical Fork, Compression And Rebound Damping Manual Adjustment, Travel - 170 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,DynamicSports,Touring,Urban,Enduro
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobiliser, Drop Sensor, On-board Computer, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Detachable License Plate Holder, Hill Start Control, Race ABS (Partly-integral), ABS Linked With Riding Modes, Passenger Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Coloured TFT ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,99,65620,86,508
Ex-Showroom Price
19,00,00018,88,000
RTO
1,52,0001,51,040
Insurance
47,65647,468
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,12944,847

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