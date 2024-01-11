In 2024 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or Ducati Diavel 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or Ducati Diavel 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW 2021 S 1000 R Price starts at Rs 17.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 2021 S 1000 R engine makes power and torque 165 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm. On the other hand, Diavel 1260 engine makes power & torque 164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the 2021 S 1000 R in 4 colours. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The 2021 S 1000 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less