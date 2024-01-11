In 2024 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or BMW S 1000 XR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis In 2024 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or BMW S 1000 XR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW 2021 S 1000 R Price starts at Rs 17.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs 21.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 2021 S 1000 R engine makes power and torque 165 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm. On the other hand, S 1000 XR engine makes power & torque 164.5 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the 2021 S 1000 R in 4 colours. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. The 2021 S 1000 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 14.9 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less