BMW 2021 S 1000 R or BMW R 1250 GS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW 2021 S 1000 R Price starts at Rs 17.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs 20.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 2021 S 1000 R engine makes power and torque 165 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm. On the other hand, R 1250 GS engine makes power & torque 136 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the 2021 S 1000 R in 4 colours. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. The 2021 S 1000 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.