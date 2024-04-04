In 2024 Birla XL or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Birla XL Price starts at Rs. 1.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at Rs. 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour.
XL has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.
XL vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl
|Yezdi adventure
|Brand
|Birla
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.52 Lakhs
|₹ 2.09 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|33.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|334 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-