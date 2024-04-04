HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXL vs Yezdi Adventure

Birla XL vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

In 2024 Birla XL or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

XL vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl Yezdi adventure
BrandBirlaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.52 Lakhs₹ 2.09 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-33.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
XL
Birla XL
STD
₹1.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,6012,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
70,0002,09,900
RTO
016,792
Insurance
3,60110,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5815,099

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 is now available in two new colours - Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Matte Dark Gray
    2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India, priced at 7.77 lakh
    4 Apr 2024
    The first customer unit of the M800 (Maruti 800) model which is displayed at the brand centre of Maruti Suzuki India headquarters at Vasant Kunj, in New Delhi.
    1983 to 2024: Maruti Suzuki touches 3 crore production milestone in 40 years
    3 Apr 2024
    Maruti Suzuki continues to witness increase in sales of its utility vehicles with SUVs like Fronx, Brezza, Grand Vitara and Jimny.
    SUVs and MPVs help Maruti Suzuki clock 15% jump in car sales in March
    1 Apr 2024
    The Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be available in three colours - Atreides Black, Canyon Sand, and Evocative Dakar Podium
    Aprilia Tuareg 660 adventurer tourer to be launched in India on April 16
    7 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
    5 Jun 2023
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler road test review
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler: Road test review
    11 Feb 2022
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.29 lakh (ex-showroom).&nbsp;
    2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift: First drive review
    26 Apr 2022
    Yezdi has launched Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler bikes in India.
    Yezdi launches Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler bikes in India: First Look
    13 Jan 2022
    View all
     