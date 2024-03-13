HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXL vs YZF R15 V3

Birla XL vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Birla XL or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

XL vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl Yzf r15 v3
BrandBirlaYamaha
Price₹ 1.52 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
XL
Birla XL
STD
₹1.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,6011,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
70,0001,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
3,60110,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5813,919

