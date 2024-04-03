HT Auto
Birla XL vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2024 Birla XL or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

XL vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl R15 v4
BrandBirlaYamaha
Price₹ 1.52 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-55.20 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

XL
Birla XL
STD
₹1.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,6012,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
70,0001,81,700
RTO
014,536
Insurance
3,60111,745
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5814,470

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
