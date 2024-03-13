HT Auto
Birla XL vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2024 Birla XL or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

XL vs MT-15 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl Mt-15
BrandBirlaYamaha
Price₹ 1.52 Lakhs₹ 1.67 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-56.87 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
XL
Birla XL
STD
₹1.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,6011,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
70,0001,67,200
RTO
013,376
Insurance
3,60111,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5814,128
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

